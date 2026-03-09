Assam's 100-Day Anti-Child Marriage Campaign Covers 1,310 km Across Five Districts

The Bal Vivah Mukti Rath campaign, part of a nationwide 100-day intensive drive against child marriage, has concluded its run across five districts of Assam — Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Baksa, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur — marking the end of a wide-reaching community awareness initiative under the Centre's 'Child Marriage Free India' movement.

The campaign was conducted under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, with field implementation led by the Assam Centre for Rural Development, an NGO partner of Just Rights for Children — one of the country's largest child protection networks with over 250 partner organisations.

