Assam’s Kharif Paddy Procurement Falls to 8.04 Lakh MT in KMS 2025-26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam's paddy procurement under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 has dipped marginally in comparison with the last season.

The paddy procurement in KMS 2025-26 crossed 8.04 lakh metric tonnes (MT), with government agencies procuring 8,04,561.56 MT against the state's combined target of 9,79,100 MT, achieving 82.1 per cent of the target.

In KMS 2024-25, altogether 8,50,564.54 MT of paddy was purchased, representing 89% of the state's total target of 9,53,983 MT.

The procurement window of KMS 2025-26 wrapped up on September 30, 2026. Altogether 64,356 farmers participated in the procurement process during the first and second crops of KMS 2025-26.

In the first crop, 6,88,796.40 MT of paddy was procured against a target of 8,00,000 MT, achieving more than 86 per cent of the target by June 30.

Of the first-crop procurement, 6,56,426.98 MT was procured under the Non-Decentralised Procurement (Non-DCP) system against a target of 7,65,100 MT, while 32,369.42 MT was procured under the Decentralised Procurement (DCP) system against a target of 34,900 MT.

The Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (AFCSCL) was the largest procuring agency during the first crop, purchasing 5,04,822.04 MT under Non-DCP and 32,369.42 MT under DCP, benefiting 41,548 farmers. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) procured 1,30,506.94 MT from 8,259 farmers, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procured 15,725.24 MT from 1,538 farmers.

The Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) procured 5,372.76 MT from 435 farmers.

For the second crop of KMS 2025-26, the state's combined target under Non-DCP and DCP was 1,79,100 MT. The agencies procured 1,15,765.16 MT, achieving about 64.6 per cent of the target, with 12,576 farmers participating.

Under the Non-DCP system, AFCSCL had a target of 1,65,500 MT and procured 1,06,311.64 MT from 11,670 farmers. FCI, against a target of 2,000 MT, procured 650.84 MT from 64 farmers. Together, the two agencies procured 1,06,962.48 MT under Non-DCP from 11,734 farmers.

Under the DCP system, AFCSCL had a target of 11,600 MT and procured 8,802.68 MT from 842 farmers.

Only AFCSCL and FCI participated in the second-crop procurement under the Non-DCP system, while AFCSCL handled the DCP procurement.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) being offered to farmers is Rs 2,369 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade A paddy.

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