Assam’s Peak Power Demand Crosses 3,000 MW, Hits Record 3,026.4 MW

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s power demand in peak hour has crossed the 3,000-MW mark this year, with the state recording its highest-ever gross demand of 3,026.4 MW on August 11, 2026, amid a steady rise in electricity consumption across the state. The August 11 peak hour marked a significant increase over earlier demand records. The maximum demand met that day was 2,986.4 MW, while gross demand reached 3,026.4 MW, making both figures the highest recorded so far in the 2026-27 financial year.

Power demand has risen consistently since June. The maximum gross demand increased from 2,631.13 MW on June 6 to 2,684.61 MW on June 25 and further to 2,733.13 MW on July 2. On August 20, Assam recorded a maximum gross demand of 2,876.23 MW, while the maximum demand met stood at 2,803.24 MW. The minimum demand met during the day was 1,748.25 MW.

The latest peak is also substantially higher than the previous APDCL (the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) record of 2,811.84 MW, recorded on September 26, 2025.

With demand continuing to rise, the APDCL is preparing to meet a projected peak demand of around 3,150 MW during FY 2026-27. It purchases power from 43 sources, including the five sources of APGCL (Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd).

Meanwhile, generation from major APGCL plants continues to contribute a meagre amount of power to the state’s supply. Though five of its plants have an installed capacity of 378.86 MW, they produce an average of only 260 MW. Among the five APGCL projects, the Namrup Replacement Power Project (NRPP), with an installed capacity of 98.40 MW, generates around 83 MW; the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project (KLHEP), with a capacity of 100 MW, generates around 90 MW; the Lakwa Replacement Power Project (LRPP), having an installed capacity of 69.76 MW, generates between 56 MW and 64 MW; the Lakwa Thermal Power Station (LTPS), with a capacity of 97.2 MW, generates around 26 megawatts; and the Myntdu-Leshka Small Hydro Power Project (MSHEP), with an installed capacity of 13.5 MW, generates around 4 MW.

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