Assam’s Young Stars Rise: Rehan & Manashjyoti in India U-17 Squad

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam, two young footballers, Rehan Ahmed from Sivasagar and Manashjyoti Baruah from Duliajan, have been selected in the 23-member Indian squad for the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship to be held in Colombo.
Rehan, who grabbed national attention earlier this year with a spectacular bicycle kick goal that went viral on social media, has turned his online fame into real opportunity. A forward with explosive pace and creativity, his inclusion is being hailed as a testament to the power of perseverance and grassroots talent.
Manashjyoti Baruah has been equally impressive with his consistent performances and leadership on the field. Known for his sharp vision and ball control, the Duliajan-born player has been instrumental in the team’s midfield during training camps and selection trials.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the squad after a rigorous selection process, acknowledging the depth of talent coming from the Northeast. This marks a significant achievement for Assam, which continues to rise as a powerhouse of football talent in India.
The SAFF U-17 Championship kicks off this week in Colombo, and the young stars from Assam are expected to play key roles in India’s campaign to retain the title.
With dreams in their boots and the tricolour on their chest, Rehan and Manashjyoti are ready to inspire a new generation of footballers from the region.
