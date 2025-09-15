Assam’s Young Stars Rise: Rehan & Manashjyoti in India U-17 Squad

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the squad after a rigorous selection process, acknowledging the depth of talent coming from the Northeast. This marks a significant achievement for Assam, which continues to rise as a powerhouse of football talent in India.

The SAFF U-17 Championship kicks off this week in Colombo, and the young stars from Assam are expected to play key roles in India’s campaign to retain the title.

With dreams in their boots and the tricolour on their chest, Rehan and Manashjyoti are ready to inspire a new generation of footballers from the region.