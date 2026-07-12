ASTC Scales Up Eco-Friendly Public Transport with 371 Electric Buses and New Charging Network

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government stated in the State Assembly that the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) currently operates 371 green (electric) buses across the state, with 100 new electric buses added during the financial year 2025-26 under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

The government further stated that while ASTC directly manages 71 electric buses, the remaining 300 buses are operated through contracted agencies under an agreement-based arrangement.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Transport Minister Charan Boro said the state has been steadily expanding eco-friendly public transport services to provide safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable mobility to the people.

The Minister stated that ASTC has extended electric bus services beyond Guwahati to the Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Darrang, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts.

To support the expansion, charging stations have already been established at Guwahati, Jagiroad, Mirza, Baihata Chariali, Nalbari, Mangaldai, Tezpur and Biswanath Chariali.

According to the Minister, the state's electric bus fleet comprises 161 Tata Motors buses, 110 Olectra buses, and 100 JBM buses, bringing the total number of electric buses in operation to 371.

The Transport Minister informed the Assembly that a total of Rs 360.40 crore has been spent on procuring the electric buses and establishing charging stations.

The Minister informed the House that 15 Tata electric buses were received under the central government's FAME-I Scheme.

Additionally, ASTC procured 200 electric buses through Guwahati Smart City Limited. Separate tenders were floated for 100 low-range and 100 high-range buses. Since the initial bidding received limited participation, fresh tenders were invited.

The Minister further stated that the 100 buses received under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme during 2025-26 were supplied by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which conducted the tender process independently.

Regarding the operating expenditure, the Assembly was informed that the maintenance, charging, cleaning and other operational expenses of buses supplied by Tata, Olectra and JBM are borne by the manufacturers and respective operating agencies. Consequently, ASTC does not incur these expenses for those buses.

ASTC, however, currently runs 71 electric buses independently. The corporation incurs the following approximate monthly expenditure for these buses: Rs 23.38 lakh for cleaning, Rs 26.31 lakh for repairs and maintenance, and Rs 11.96 lakh for electricity for charging.

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