Aug 27 fixed for taking cognizance of CBI chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted the CBI 15 additional days to secure the necessary sanctions to prosecute individuals in the alleged excise scam case involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The special court adjourned the hearing on the cognizance of the CBI’s chargesheet against Kejriwal to August 27.

The adjournment was given after the special public prosecutor informed the court that the CBI expects to receive the necessary sanctions from the government to prosecute some of the accused named in the chargesheet. The CBI filed its final and fifth chargesheet in the alleged excise scam on July 28, identifying Kejriwal as one of the alleged masterminds behind the scheme.

In its fifth chargesheet in the alleged excise scam, the CBI has named the six accused including Kejriwal, Sarath Chandra Reddy, Durgesh Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Amit Arora

The CBI has indicated that its investigation is now complete. On August 8, the judge extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody until August 20, following his video conference appearance before the court.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Excise Policy case. Alongside, he has also moved a bail plea. The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed his petition challenging the arrest and advised him to seek bail from the trial court.

Delhi High Court bench while dismissing Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest stated that the prosecution had explained that respecting his position as a Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, the police treaded with trepidation and caution and proceeded to collect the evidence from other persons suspected to be the accused. Consequently, extensive investigations were carried out across India to ascertain the entire web of a conspiracy involving numerous persons.

Kejriwal had approached the Delhi High Court to seek regular bail in the case, stating that he is the national convenor of a national political party (Aam Aadmi Party) and the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi who is being subjected to gross persecution and harassment for wholly malafide and extraneous considerations. (ANI)

