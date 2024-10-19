Ayurveda not just confined to India: CJI DY Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that Ayurveda represents critical elements in holistic well-being, and is not just confined to India.

The CJI said this while attending first-ever International conference - Advancements of Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda - AROHA-2024 organised by All India Institute of Ayurveda here..

“Ayurveda is not just confined to India. Ayurveda represents critical elements in holistic well-being...I am personally a proponent of Ayurveda, and have been following it for several years along with members of my family,” Chandrachud while speaking to reporters at the event.

“Ayurveda hold tremendous potential in today’s lifestyle, it advocates for natural therapy, Personally I am strong advocator of Ayurveda, during COVID-19 I didn’t take allopathic medicine at all , just 6 weeks ago I was detected H1N1 virus Dr Tanuja came to meet me. I was worried for transmission, it took me little while to recover but with core ayurvedic treatment I recovered,” said CJI further prasing Ayurveda.

This distinguished event feature both in-person and virtual participation, offering an unparalleled opportunity for participants. The discourse will be centered on the theme “Advancements in Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda”

During his inaugural speech Chandrachud said, “I am privileged to be a part of AROHA 2024, the day also marks the 8th foundation day of AIIA, an autonomous organization under Ministry of Ayush. I am truly delighted to see how AIIA has made remarkable progress in just eight years, founded with a mandate to foster research based Ayurveda. The institute focuses on three key pillars tertiary care, research and academics. I am an ardent follower of Ayurveda. Beyond addressing specific ailments, Ayurveda promotes holistic wellness through medicine, nutrition, meditation, yoga and lifestyle balance.”

Rooted in generational family wisdom, Ayurveda offers valuable insights into integrated well-being. The launch of the Ayush Research Portal marks a significant advancement for Ayurvedic research and education, he said.

“Today’s Ayurvedic movement bridges tradition and modernity, merging ancient wisdom with cutting-edge scientific techniques and diagnostic tools. This fusion empowers us to share Ayurveda globally, transcending familial heritage to occupy a prominent place on the world wellness stage,” he added.

Speaking at this event, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, extended his warm greetings and support to the organisers, delegates, and participants.

“As we gather to explore the vast potential of Ayurveda, I applaud your dedication to integrating traditional wisdom with modern science, which is the need of the hour. This conference represents a significant step forward in our pursuit of holistic healthcare solutions,” he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “we are strengthening Ayurveda’s global recognition today. His encouragement has led to Ayurveda being adopted more than any other medical practice.

After Prime Minister’s efforts, Ayurveda’s credibility has also increased, and I am deeply grateful to him for entrusting me with the Ministry of Ayurveda to serve millions. I am fully committed to fulfilling all the aspirations related to the Ministry of Ayurveda under Prime Minister Modi’s vision.’ The Ministry of Ayush remains committed to promoting and supporting research, innovation, and the integration of Ayurveda into mainstream healthcare.”

The conference agenda covered a wide range of topics, including Ayurveda, ethno medicine, quality control, standardization, diagnosis, drug delivery, evidence-based understanding, and globalization. Experienced experts shared practical and theoretical knowledge of Ayurvedic practices.

It also featured an exhibition showcasing stalls from leading brands and institutions, offering insights into herbal products, wellness solutions, Ayurvedic treatments, research innovations, and educational opportunities.

“We really want to thank the Government of India, Ministry of Ayush, for the extreme generosity, the leadership and the vision to make traditional medicine a global good that can benefit all people in the world. Already, this leadership is having global impact. We have seen the leadership at the G20 at the BRICS and other regional conferences. Note traditional medicine and its contribution for the health and well-being of all people. It’s also having technical impact with the research collaborations, with the advancements of methods and guidelines.” said Shyama Kuruvilla, Director (ad interim) of the Global Traditional Medicine Centre, WHO, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The conference features three-day workshops and 15 scientific sessions, with over 400 research papers presented.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda has a global presence in over 74 countries through academic and scientific collaborations with prominent organizations like the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, FIGZ Germany, AIST Japan, Western Sydney University Australia, UHN Canada, and national institutions like IGIB, AIIMS, CSIR, IIT, and others, a release said. (ANI)

