Bachhe ka man behlane ka kaam chal raha hai: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha election results and said that Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the people's mind that they have defeated us but in reality, "Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai."

In his speech, PM Modi said that this is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress.

"This is the first time in Congress's history that they have not crossed the 100-seat mark three times in a row. This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us," he said.

"A little child goes out with a bicycle and if he falls and starts crying, his elder says that look, the ant got crushed. You're riding the bicycle well. 'Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai'," PM Modi added.

Levelling up his attacks on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that after the 1984 elections, there have been 10 Lok Sabha elections in this country. Despite that, Congress hasn't been able to touch the figure of 250. This time, somehow they are stuck at 99. "I recall a story of a boy who was boasting around with 99 marks, showing everyone how many marks he got. When people heard 99, they would praise him and boost his confidence. Then his teacher came and said, "He didn't get 99 out of 100, but 99 out of 543." Now, who will explain to that foolish boy that he has set a world record for failure?" PM Modi said.

He also added that the statements of Congress leaders have surpassed the dialogues of the movie "Sholay".

"In 13 states, they have zero seats, yet they consider themselves heroes. I would tell the Congress people not to ignore public mandate in a celebration of false victory. Now, Congress has been a "par-jeevi" party since 2024, which means the one that lives off its host and ends up consuming it. Congress, too, eats up the votes of the party it allies with. Where Congress and BJP had a direct contest, Congress's strike rate is only 26 percent. But where they were in an alliance, their strike rate was 50 percent. Most of Congress's 99 seats were won by the efforts of their allies," the Prime Minister pointed out.

"In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where Congress fought on its own, out of 64 seats, they could win only 2. This means that Congress has become entirely "Par-jeevi". If Congress hadn't consumed the votes of its allies, it wouldn't have won even these many seats," he added. (ANI)

