Bal Puraskar: Young achievers bring laurels to Assam, Mizoram

Guwahati: Two young achievers from Assam and Mizoram have brought laurels to their respective states after they were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the President of India today for their outstanding achievements in diverse fields.

Aishi Prisha Borah, a 14-year-old student innovator from Jorhat, Assam, and Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing prodigy from Lunglei, Mizoram, have been recognized at the national level for their outstanding talent, dedication and contribution in Science and Technology and Art & Culture respectively.

Aishi Prisha Borah has demonstrated remarkable innovation in the field of science and technology through projects focused on natural farming practices, newspaper mulching, and the development of a machine to manufacture pencils from newspaper waste. She has represented her school and region at several prestigious platforms, including the Regional Level State Science Exhibition, the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini in New Delhi, and the National Children's Science Congress in Ahmedabad. Her achievements include receiving the INSPIRE MANAK State Award (2022) and the Dinanath Pandey Silver Innovator Award at the Innovation Festival 2025. Her consistent pursuit of sustainable solutions and scientific innovation has earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in Science & Technology.

Mizoram's Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte has captivated audiences across the country with her soulful and heartfelt patriotic song renditions at a very young age. Her performances have garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube, along with over 1.13 million subscribers, earning her widespread appreciation. She has been praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had the honour of performing at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Opening Ceremony in Delhi in December 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing from a humble background, Esther's journey stands as an inspiring example of talent, perseverance and passion, and she has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

20 children from 18 states and union territories have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of the Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Annapurna Devi, and MoS Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur. (PIB)

