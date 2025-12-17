Bamboo Trader Murdered for Money in Hailakandi; Body Recovered After 10 Days

Hailakandi: A shocking case of murder for money has surfaced in Assam’s Hailakandi district with the recovery of the body of a bamboo trader who had been missing for more than a week. The deceased has been identified as Nilanta Roy of Barunchera Jogipara village under Katlicherra police station.

Nilanta Roy had gone missing on December 8 after leaving home for business. His body was recovered eight days later from a dense bamboo grove at Lakshighena, a remote forested area near the Assam–Mizoram border, falling under Katlicherra police station limits.

On Tuesday around 3 pm, Katlicherra police reached the spot along with the prime accused, Nipesh Namasudra (around 50), a magistrate, a large police team, and over a hundred local villagers. Nipesh is reportedly a close relative (beyai) of the deceased.

According to police sources, the body bore multiple sharp weapon injuries. There were two deep wounds on the head and another on the leg, believed to have been caused by a dao. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime from the accused.

Investigations revealed that on December 8, Nilanta Roy and Nipesh Namasudra had gone together to the Lakshighena bamboo garden. Both men belonged to the same village and were partners in the bamboo trade. Neither returned home that day.