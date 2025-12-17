Bamboo Trader Murdered for Money in Hailakandi; Body Recovered After 10 Days

Hailakandi: A shocking case of murder for money has surfaced in Assam’s Hailakandi district with the recovery of the body of a bamboo trader who had been missing for more than a week. The deceased has been identified as Nilanta Roy of Barunchera Jogipara village under Katlicherra police station.
Nilanta Roy had gone missing on December 8 after leaving home for business. His body was recovered eight days later from a dense bamboo grove at Lakshighena, a remote forested area near the Assam–Mizoram border, falling under Katlicherra police station limits.
On Tuesday around 3 pm, Katlicherra police reached the spot along with the prime accused, Nipesh Namasudra (around 50), a magistrate, a large police team, and over a hundred local villagers. Nipesh is reportedly a close relative (beyai) of the deceased.
According to police sources, the body bore multiple sharp weapon injuries. There were two deep wounds on the head and another on the leg, believed to have been caused by a dao. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime from the accused.
Investigations revealed that on December 8, Nilanta Roy and Nipesh Namasudra had gone together to the Lakshighena bamboo garden. Both men belonged to the same village and were partners in the bamboo trade. Neither returned home that day.
Suspicion arose when the two failed to return even by Thursday, the weekly market day at Barunchera. Nilanta Roy’s family began searching nearby areas, including Khajurabasti and Lakshighena. Local residents later confirmed that the two were last seen heading towards the bamboo grove on Monday afternoon.
While Nipesh eventually returned home, he soon went into hiding, moving across areas such as Gharmura, Sonachera, and Rupachera. On December 15, he was reportedly seen near the Hailakandi court premises. Acting on information provided by the victim’s family, Officer-in-Charge of Katlicherra Police Station, M.P. Daulagupu, detained him for questioning.
During interrogation, Nipesh allegedly confessed to the murder and led police to the spot where the body had been concealed in the forest.
Earlier, Nilanta Roy’s wife, Suniti Roy, had filed a missing complaint at Katlicherra police station.
Police have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway. Preliminary findings suggest that the killing was triggered by a financial dispute related to money in the bamboo business.