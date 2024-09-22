Bangladesh approves Hilsa fish export to India for Durga Puja

Dhaka: Bangladesh has announced that it will allow the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja, as confirmed by the government on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Commerce has approved the export of Hilsa fish to India in light of the upcoming Durga Puja," stated a release from the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry.

According to the order signed by Sultana Akhtar, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, this decision aims to cater to the requests of various exporters. The statement specified that the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish has been approved, provided that all prescribed conditions are met. Hilsa fish, known as the national fish of Bangladesh, is highly regarded for its flavor and is celebrated through Hilsa festivals in various supermarkets across Dhaka. It is also popular in West Bengal, India.

