Bangladesh Protests: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Monday, according to Sources.

Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, according to the sources. PM Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft on Monday evening.

The security has heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi after PM Sheikh Hasina reached India after leaving Dhaka amid the ongoing protests.

Moreover, a senior BSF officer said that they are constantly in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh over the current situation.

"As of now, the situation is normal at the border. Due to the curfew in Bangladesh, there are restrictions on traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the India-Bangladesh border," a senior BSF officer said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed PM Modi on Monday evening about the current political situation in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina reached India.

Meanwhile, Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia appealed to all the people of the country to remain calm.

Zia, who is also the BNP Chairperson urged the people of all levels of the country to remain calm in the ongoing situation.

Acting chairman of the party, Tariq Rahman, also called upon the people of all levels of the country to remain calm.

The anti-discrimination student movement will announce the outline of the national government at 8 pm (local time).

The leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement said in a live program of Channel 24 that the outlines of the national government will be announced at the Sark fountain in Karwan Bazar in Dhaka, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

Nahid Islam, the coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, called upon the students to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to loot in the situation arising in Bangladesh.

He further appealed to the students who were standing on the streets to stop the looters.

Moreover, Nahid Islam called upon the students to sit on the streets peacefully until the desired goal is achieved.

Protestors in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's official residence on Monday, shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday.

Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation. (ANI)

