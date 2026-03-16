Bangladesh to Import 45,000 Tonnes of Diesel From India by April via Friendship Pipeline

Bangladesh will import an additional 45,000 tonnes of diesel from India by April, a senior official of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) confirmed on Sunday, as the country moves to stabilise fuel supplies amid panic buying triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Md Murshed Hossain Azad, General Manager (Commercial and Operations) of BPC, told ANI that 5,000 tonnes of diesel had recently arrived from India, with another 5,000 tonnes expected around March 18 or 19. A proposal to import an additional 40,000 tonnes has also been received and will be processed through the opening of a Letter of Credit and other formalities, with the full consignment expected to arrive by April.

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