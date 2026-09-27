Banks Open Today Ahead of 3-Day Strike, Certain Services Restricted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the proposed nationwide bank strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will remain open on Sunday, September 27, to ensure that customers do not face prolonged disruption in banking services.

The UFBU, which claims to represent around 90 per cent of the banking workforce, has called the three-day strike primarily demanding the introduction of a five-day banking week, among other demands. The proposed strike also coincides with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

According to the government, all PSBs and RRBs have been directed to function normally on Sunday to ensure that the banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also granted approval for bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests to remain operational on September 27.

The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance said the welfare and convenience of bank customers remained a priority and that steps had been taken by the government and bank management to ensure the continuity of essential banking services.

Meanwhile, bank management and the government have appealed to the unions to defer the proposed strike. Customers have also been advised to complete essential banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the strike period.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Rupam Roy, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation, said bank employees would report for duty on Sunday to ensure that customers were not inconvenienced.

"We would rather not harass the public so that we will work on Sunday. But our protest will continue on Monday. As Sunday is a notified holiday and has not yet been announced under the NI Act, there will be restrictions on many works and transactions," Roy said.

The UFBU is expected to proceed with its strike from September 28, with employees pressing for their demands despite the measures taken to maintain banking operations ahead of the strike.

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