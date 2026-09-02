Barpeta on High Alert as Bhutan Releases Water from Kurichhu Dam

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The water level of the Beki river has risen due to Bhutan releasing water from the Kurichhu dam at various intervals and recent rainfall in the plains. In view of this situation, the Barpeta district administration has expressed apprehension over sudden floods and heavy river currents. The district administration has already issued several precautionary guidelines. According to these directives, the administration has urged citizens not to go near the banks of the Beki river until further orders. The administration has also called upon the public to refrain from fishing, swimming, bathing, boating, or carrying out any other activities in or around the river.

The administration has warned people not to attempt to cross submerged roads, bridges, or drains and has also issued orders to keep children and domestic animals away from the river banks and flood-affected areas. People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been urged to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

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