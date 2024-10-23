Benefits of rubbing ice cubes on the face

MUMBAI: Rubbing ice on the face has many benefits, from reducing inflammation to increasing blood flow in the facial area. Let’s explore these benefits.

1. Lessens Inflammation and Puffiness

Puffiness on the face, especially around the eyes, can be minimised by using ice. Because of the cold, blood vessels contract, lowering inflammation and swelling.

2. Reduces Pores

In order to give the skin a smoother, more polished appearance, facial icing can help tighten and minimise excessive pores.

3. Improves Airflow

Increased blood circulation brought about by the chilly temperature provides the skin with more nutrients and oxygen. This may give you a glowing, healthy complexion.

4. Calms Pores and Spots

Ice can help lessen the redness and swelling that come with breakouts and acne. Additionally, it aids in numbing the skin, offering momentary alleviation from pain and discomfort.

5. Lessens Oiliness

For people with oily or mixed skin types, facial icing can help regulate excessive oil production.

6. Sets Makeup

Ice can help set the base for makeup application, resulting in a smoother, longer-lasting application. (Agencies)

Also Read: Check the Benefits of Cucumber for Skin