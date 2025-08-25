Beware of fake GST notices in circulation! Fraudsters are sending fake summonses mimicking official GST documents with the use of the CGST logo and fake DIN numbers to make such notices look genuine. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has cautioned taxpayers to verify such notices by visiting cbic.gov.in and searching for the DIN number. If there is no confirmation, report immediately to the cyber helpline number 1030 or website cybercrime.gov.in.

