Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta Resigns as Chief Information Commissioner

Guwahati: Former Assam Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has resigned from his post, citing reasons of “conscience and fairness.” Mahanta, who took charge as the CIC on April 5, 2023, said that although he had developed a deep emotional connection with the institution, a “special situation” forced him to step down before completing his term.

In a detailed Facebook post, Mahanta wrote that during his tenure, he had tried to make the Information Commission more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly, introducing reforms like online RTI applications, video hearings, digitised processes, and strict action against those misusing the Act for personal gain. “I tried to ensure the Information Commission was people-friendly by introducing reforms for transparency and accountability,” he stated.

Explaining the reason behind his resignation, Mahanta referred to the ongoing controversy involving his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is one of the prime accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

“In such a situation, my conscience told me that if any RTI applications were filed seeking information related to my brother, there should not be any room for doubt or misunderstanding in the public mind. For that reason, I felt it would be right for me to step down,” Mahanta wrote.

He revealed that he had earlier informed the Chief Minister’s Office about his intention to resign if such a situation ever arose. Recently, an RTI application was filed seeking details of government funding for various cultural events involving his brother, following which Mahanta immediately submitted his resignation to the Hon’ble Governor.

“Even if I had continued in office, the applicant would have received the correct information,” Mahanta said, adding that he chose to resign “to ensure there is not even the slightest doubt in anyone’s mind” regarding the impartiality of his office.

According to sources, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also advised Mahanta to resign after the RTI applications were filed against his brother. The official resignation letter has already been sent to the Governor.

As Chief Information Commissioner, Mahanta was responsible for upholding transparency and accountability under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, overseeing citizen appeals and ensuring access to government information.

Mahanta had assumed the role after retiring as Assam’s DGP, where he earned respect for his integrity and administrative leadership. His resignation, however, reflects his stated commitment to maintaining the independence and credibility of public institutions.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and Zubeen Garg’s two personal security officers Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya remains in judicial custody at Baksa district jail.

Addressing the media, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said, “When questions were raised regarding funds sanctioned or collected during cultural programmes involving my brother, I felt that, as Chief Information Commissioner, I must maintain absolute transparency. My decision to step down was guided purely by that principle.”

Mahanta’s resignation has drawn mixed reactions across the state, with many praising his sense of integrity and moral clarity in stepping down from a constitutional post to avoid any perceived conflict of interest