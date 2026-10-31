Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood Alert in Assam’s Dhubri

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: A glacial lake outburst at Shintaphu Tsho in Lungo Chiwog, Bhutan on Thursday night triggered floods along the Mochhu, causing damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure in the neighbouring country's Gasa and Punakha.

Although no human casualties have been reported, the floodwaters completely washed away facilities at Gasa Tshachu, damaged sections of the Punakha-Gasa Secondary National Highway and the Gasa-Laya road, and swept away a Bailey bridge in Punakha.

Authorities said they could not immediately assess the volume of water due to darkness, although the sound of the rushing water suggested a significant outburst.

As an immediate precautionary measure, Royal Bhutan Army personnel stationed at Taktsemakhang, officials at the project office and people at Gasa Tshachu were instructed to evacuate to safer locations.

Authorities also alerted neighbouring dzongkhags and downstream communities to the potential danger.

Bhutanese Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment Namgyel Dorji, who has been in Punakha since Thursday night, is monitoring the situation and assessing the damage caused by the flooding.

Even as authorities assess the damage, concerns have emerged over a large artificial lake formed near Taktsemakhang, at the confluence of the flood-affected river channels, following the outburst.

The accumulation of water has raised fears of another sudden outburst, which could trigger further flooding in downstream areas.

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), together with relevant agencies, is continuously monitoring the lake and the evolving situation. Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay is in Laya to assess the artificial lake at Taktsemakhang.

Residents along the Mochhu and Punatsangchhu river valleys have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, fear and anxiety have gripped residents living along the riverbanks in Assam's Dhubri district following reports of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan, raising concerns over a possible sudden rise in water levels in the downstream river system.

People living in vulnerable riverine areas, including Surendrapur and Khoksaguri, expressed apprehension that a sudden surge in water during the night could inundate their homes and agricultural land, leaving them with little time to respond.

The sudden release of water triggered flash flooding in the mountainous region, with floodwaters moving downstream through the Mo Chhu river system towards the Sankosh river, which flows through parts of Assam and West Bengal.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday warned of a possible sudden rise in water levels in Dhubri district and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. (Agencies)