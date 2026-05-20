Bhutan King Congratulates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Third-Term BJP Oath, Emphasises Stronger Assam-Bhutan Ties

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck today congratulated Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP government taking an oath for the third consecutive term at Dispur. On the King’s behalf, an emissary from Bhutan came to the Chief Minister’s residence in Guwahati and conveyed the King’s best wishes to Dr Sarma.

The chief minister said, “I’m grateful to the king for his personal message of warmth and good luck. I’m certain that Assam will play an important role in taking forward Assam-Bhutan ties and pushing the development of both Assam and Bhutan, which shall spur growth in the South East Asian region.”

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