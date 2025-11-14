Bihar Results 2025 LIVE: NDA Crosses Halfway Mark in Early Trends

Early counting trends released by the Election Commission indicate that the JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is currently outperforming the BJP and all other parties in Bihar. With leads steadily climbing across multiple constituencies, the JD(U) has positioned itself as the largest party in the ongoing tally.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a whole has secured a strong edge over the Mahagathbandhan, which is banking on Tejashwi Yadav to return to power. Despite trailing in several key seats, the Mahagathbandhan maintains that final results may still shift as vote counting progresses.

The ECI continues to update trends as counting of EVM votes accelerates across all 243 constituencies.