Top Headlines

Bihar Results 2025 LIVE: NDA Crosses Halfway Mark in Early Trends

Ashok Choudhary says Nitish’s leadership ‘fully trusted’ by voters as NDA crosses halfway mark in initial counting
Image of prime candidates for the Bihar Election 2025
Image of prime candidates for the Bihar Election 2025

Bihar Election Results 2025: ‘Nitish Kumar will be CM again’: Jitan Ram Manjhi backs JD(U) chief as NDA crosses majority mark

Union Minister and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has reaffirmed support for JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, saying the ongoing trends clearly point to an NDA victory with a “thumping majority.”

“This is not unexpected. We were confident from the beginning that the NDA would form the government, and Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister,” Manjhi said. He added that the alliance is on track to reach 160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may be held to 70–80 seats.

“Nitish Kumar hi banenge mukhyamantri,” he declared.

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA leads in 136 seats, crosses majority mark in early trends, says ECI

The Election Commission reports that the NDA has taken a strong lead in 136 seats, moving well past the 122-seat majority mark as counting continues.

NDA
Bihar Election Results
Bihar Polls 2025
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com