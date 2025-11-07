Bihar sees 60.41% polling in phase 1, higher than turnouts in 3 previous polls

Patna: Bihar recorded 60.41 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls, according to Election Commission data at 8 pm. The polling percentage is higher than the overall voting percentage recorded in the previous three assembly polls in the state.

Among the 18 districts that went to polls in the first phase, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 67.32 per cent, followed by Gopalganj at 64.96 per cent and Muzaffarpur at 65.96 per cent. In Patna district, the polling percentage was 55.02 per cent.

A total of 121 constituencies went to the polls in the first phase assembly election held in the state on Thursday after conclusion of Special Intensive Roll of electoral list. The oppositon parties had expressed strong reservations over the SIR process. The overall voter turnout in the 2015 and 2020 Bihar assembly elections was 56.66 per cent and 57.29 per cent, respectively. Voter turnout stood was 52.67 per cent. Voting was held in three phases in 2020.

As of 8 pm today, a turnout of 53.24 per cent per cent was recorded in Bhojpur district, followed by 57.39 per cent in Buxar, 58.38 per cent in Darbhanga, 60.65 per cent in Khagaria, 54.90 per cent in Munger, 57.58 per cent in Nalanda, 62.65 per cent in Saharsa, 66.88 per cent in Samastipur, 61.52 per cent in Saran, 53.45 per cent in Sheikhpura, 57.41 per cent in Siwan, and 59.45 per cent in Vaishali.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 64.01 per cent, Mahua at 54.88 per cent, 58.05 per cent in Alinagar, Tarapur at 58.33 per cent, Lakhisarai at 60.51 per cent, Chapra at 56.32 per cent, Bankipur at a low 40 per cent, Phulwari at 62.14 per cent, Raghunathpur at 51.18 per cent, Siwan at 57.38 per cent, and Mokama at 62.16 per cent.

Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 62.76 per cent and Madhepura saw 65.74 per cent polling till 8 pm.

A turnout of 53.24 per cent per cent was recorded in Bhojpur district, 57.39 per cent in Buxar, 58.38 per cent in Darbhanga, 60.65 per cent in Khagaria, 54.90 per cent in Munger, 57.58 per cent in Nalanda, 62.65 per cent in Saharsa, 66.65 per cent in Samastipur, 60.90 per cent in Saran, 52.36 per cent in Sheikhpura, 57.41 per cent in Siwan, and 59.45 per cent in Vaishali.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray from Raghopur and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samat Choudhary from Tarapur.

In 2020 polls, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will happen on November 14. (ANI)

