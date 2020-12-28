BJP alliances in Assam to take shape in January: Amit Shah

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to give a clear picture of the hazy alliance and seat-sharing issues among the would-be allies of the BJP in Assam in his first leg to the State in 2021, after the Magh Bihu.

The Union Home Minister dropped such a hint to the State BJP leaders on Saturday night when he attended the newly-formed State BJP core committee's first meeting.

According to party insiders, Shah said that he would return to the State in January after the Magh Bihu; and sort out issues like alliance and seat-sharing with the would-be party allies. Whether the BPF would be an ally of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly election in the State would also be decided in Shah's next visit to the State.

According to a source in the core-committee of the ruling party, Shah has asked all party leaders to go to the booth level and review the works that have been assigned to the prishtha pramukhs. Shah also sought the performance card of each and every MLA of the party. He will assess the performance cards in his next visit to the State.

According to sources, the performance cards of the MLAs have much to do for getting party tickets in the 2021 Assembly election in the State.