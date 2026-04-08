BJP Files FIR Against Kharge for Calling RSS and BJP "Poisonous Snakes" at Assam Rally

The BJP's complaint contends that the remarks were not merely political criticism but crossed into territory that could provoke tension between communities and create social divisions ahead of a sensitive polling period.

The party urged police to take prompt legal action, asserting that such statements are detrimental to law and order and have the potential to disturb communal harmony in the state.

The FIR comes just two days before Assam goes to the polls on April 9 — a timing that is unlikely to go unnoticed by either side of the political divide.

Congress has not yet issued a formal response to the FIR at the time of filing this report.