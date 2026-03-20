BJP Releases Assam Election Candidate List: 19 Sitting MLAs Dropped, Pradyut Bordoloi Gets Dispur Ticket

One of the most talked-about names on the list is Pradyut Bordoloi, the former Congress MP who recently joined the BJP, now fielded from the prestigious Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Sarma defended the decision, pointing to the sacrifice Bordoloi made in switching parties.

"Bordoloi joined the BJP after making a big sacrifice — forfeiting his remaining three-year period in the Lok Sabha. Thus, it augurs well for us to provide him a poll ticket. I hope the BJP cadres in Dispur will cooperate with him," the Chief Minister said.

Fellow Congress defector Bhupen Borah has also been named in the list.

However, among the three Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP — Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, Sashikanta Das, and Basanta Das — only Purkayastha and Das have received tickets. Basanta Das has been left out.