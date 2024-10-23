Bond Between India and Russia is Deep-Rooted, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. “We focused on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors,” the PM said. The meeting took place just a few hours after PM Modi landed in the Russian city to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, at the invitation of the Russian President.

The Prime Minister also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral issues.

