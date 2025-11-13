Boosting Connectivity: Ajay Tamta Champions Infrastructure Growth in Manipur

Imphal: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, recently held a meeting with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to review the progress of road infrastructure projects under the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL). The discussion took place in Imphal, focusing on key highways and connectivity improvements across the state.

Minister Tamta emphasised the central government’s dedication to accelerating infrastructure development, noting the importance of road projects in enhancing accessibility and fostering economic growth in Manipur. The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to complete various NHIDCL road works swiftly and efficiently.

In addition to the review meeting, Minister Tamta conducted inspections in tribal-dominated districts such as Pherzawl and Churachandpur, engaging with local officials and beneficiaries to assess the impact of government schemes. These visits included evaluations of healthcare facilities and rural roads, reflecting a holistic approach to regional development.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support projects aimed at improving the quality of life and infrastructure in remote areas of Manipur. The collaboration between central and state authorities is aimed at ensuring timely project completion and addressing regional challenges through integrated development strategies.

This visit forms part of a broader initiative by the Union government to prioritise infrastructure and welfare schemes in the Northeastern states, with NHIDCL-led road projects playing a crucial role in boosting regional connectivity and socio-economic progress. The focus remains on creating sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of Manipur’s diverse population while enhancing overall regional stability and growth.

Such high-level interactions underscore the emphasis on coordinated efforts to uplift Manipur through robust development projects and strategic government initiatives.