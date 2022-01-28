Border disputes 98% resolved, says Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday that Assam and Meghalaya government reached solutions in about 98 per cent disputed border areas between them.

The Chief Minister said this after a Cabinet meeting on Assam-Meghalaya border issues.

On the remaining two per cent boundary disputes, Sangma clarified that there are differences, but both Assam and Meghalaya have to go through the reports and match them. There are claims and counter-claims in some patches.

Assam and Meghalaya will meet once again to finalize the deal.

The Union Home Minister is likely to meet both Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers by the end of this month or early next month in New Delhi to take a decision.

