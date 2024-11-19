Brazilian Presidency of G20 Carries Forward India’s Vision

It’s a matter of great satisfaction that we prioritized SDGs: PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the grand arrangements made for the organization of the G20 summit and for his successful G20 presidency. The people-centric decisions taken at the G20 Summit in New Delhi have been taken forward during Brazil’s presidency.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that we prioritized SDGs. We focused on inclusive development, women-led development, and youth power. And gave wings to the hopes and aspirations of the Global South,” Modi said, adding, “It’s clear that One Earth, One Family, One Future is as relevant at this summit as it was last year.”

“With respect to the theme of the first session, I would like to share with you India’s experiences and success stories. Over the last 10 years we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty. Over 800 million people are being given food grains free of cost. 550 million people are benefiting from the world’s biggest health insurance scheme. Now, 60 million senior citizens, over the age of 70, will also be able to benefit from free health insurance. Maintaining our focus on women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

He further said that under the world’s largest crop insurance scheme, over 40 million farmers have received benefits worth 20 billion US dollars. Under the farmers scheme, assistance worth over 40 billion dollars has been given to 110 million farmers; institutional credit worth 300 billion US dollars is being given to farmers, he said, adding India is not only ensuring food security but also focusing on nutrition.

Modi said, “The Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 campaign, which is an integrated nutrition support program, focuses in particular on nutrition for pregnant women, newborn babies, children under the age of 6, and adolescent girls. Through the Mid Day Meal scheme, special attention is being paid to the nutritional needs of school-going children. India is also contributing to global food security. We have provided humanitarian assistance to Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe recently.”

On the reason for our success is our approach, Modi said: “Back to basics’ and ‘march to the future. We have focused not only on natural farming and organic farming but also on new technologies. We have focused on sustainable agriculture, protection of the environment, nutrition, and food security by promoting Sri Ann or millets. We have developed over 2000 climate-resilient crop varieties and have started the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission.’ India’s digital public infrastructure enabled social and financial inclusion.”

He said, “We support Brazil’s initiative for a ‘Global Alliance against hunger and poverty.’ This is an important step towards the implementation of the Deccan High-Level Principles for Food Security, adopted at the New Delhi Summit. Finally, I would like to say that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts. So our discussions can only be successful when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South. And just as we amplified the voice of the Global South by granting permanent membership of the G20 to the African Union during the New Delhi Summit, we will reform institutions of global governance. I am confident that during the next session, there will be an even more detailed, positive discussion on this subject.”

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as world’s most influential leaders converged on Rio de Janeiro’s bayside museum of modern art for the two-day 19th G20 Summit on Monday.

“Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome,” PM Modi posted on X after exchanging greetings with the Brazilian President.

As he entered the venue, PM Modi also met several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, UN Secretary General António Guterres and the World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Besides the leaders of the 19 member countries and the European Union, the Summit is witnessing participation of the African Union for the first time after getting inducted as a full member of the grouping during the New Delhi G20 Summit, last year.

Brazil has also invited 18 guest countries, five each from Africa, Latin America and Asia; and three countries from Europe. There are also 15 international organisations that are attending the Rio Summit.

“The G20 has emerged as the primary forum for international economic cooperation and on issues of global significance. It provides an opportunity for leaders of the 21 largest economies in the world, representing about 88% of global GDP, 78% of international trade and nearly three quarters of the world’s population, to come together and discuss key issues impacting the world such as progress on Sustainable Development Goals, multilateral reforms, tackling environmental and climate challenges, debt sustainability, bridging the global digital divide, the energy transition and emerging technologies,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before PM’s departure, last week. (PIB/IANS)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Abuja; Begins bilateral talks with Nigerian President Tinubu