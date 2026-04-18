Bread and Rice May Cause Weight Gain by Slowing Metabolism, Not Just Adding Calories, Study Finds

A new study has thrown fresh light on why carbohydrate-heavy diets may contribute to weight gain — and the answer may have less to do with overeating than previously assumed.

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology found that mice strongly preferred foods like bread, rice, and wheat flour over their standard diet, and that this preference triggered metabolic changes leading to weight and fat gain — even without a significant increase in total calorie intake.

The findings were published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research.

Why Carbohydrates Were Put Under the Microscope

While high-fat diets have long been the focus of obesity research, carbohydrates such as bread, rice, and noodles are consumed daily by billions of people around the world. Their specific role in metabolism and weight gain has, until now, been comparatively underexplored.

The research team, led by Professor Shigenobu Matsumura, set out to understand whether mice preferred carbohydrate-rich foods over standard chow, and what metabolic consequences followed from that preference.

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