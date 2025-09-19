BREAKING: Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen No More, Hospitalised in Singapore, Succumbs to Injuries

Guwahati: Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is no more.
It is a shocking news that has just been reported from Singapore.
He was battling for life after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The popular singer, who had travelled for a Northeast music festival, reportedly fell into the sea during a dive and had to be rushed to hospital.
Hospital sources said Zubeen was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors were administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him. His condition is being described as extremely critical and following that he succeeded to his injuries.
The sudden turn of events has left fans and admirers across Assam and the Northeast in shock. Social media has been flooded with messages of prayers and solidarity, as millions hope for the singer’s recovery has gone to vain.
Known for his iconic songs and his larger-than-life presence in the cultural life of Assam, Zubeen Garg has been a household name for decades. News of his deteriorating health has cast a pall of gloom across the state.
Authorities in Singapore are yet to issue an official medical bulletin, but sources confirmed that he has breathed his last today afternoon.
Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. His sudden demise has shocked fans and the entire Assamese community, leaving a deep void in India’s music industry.
Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across Assam, the Northeast, and beyond as people mourn the loss of one of the region’s most loved artists.