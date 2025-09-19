BREAKING: Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen No More, Hospitalised in Singapore, Succumbs to Injuries

Guwahati: In a heartbreaking development, Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg has passed away in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU, where doctors had administered CPR, but could not save him.

Family sources said his wife, Garima Garg, returned back from the LGBI airport, since the mortal remains will be flown from Singapore shortly through charter flight.

As the news broke, a massive crowd of fans, friends, and well-wishers gathered outside Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, mourning the loss of the cultural icon.

Zubeen Garg, known for his timeless contributions to Assamese and Indian music, was not only a singer but also an actor, composer, and cultural activist who shaped the identity of an entire generation. His sudden demise has left the Northeast and India’s music fraternity in deep shock.

Political leaders, artists, and fans have poured in condolences, calling his passing an “irreparable loss” to the region’s cultural heritage.