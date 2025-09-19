Top Headlines

BREAKING: Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen No More, Hospitalised in Singapore, Succumbs to Injuries

Zubeen Garg was admitted to the ICU in Singapore; as per the latest reports, he succumbed to his injuries moments later.
File photo of Zubeen Garg
Live Update : Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains to Reach Guwahati

The mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg will be flown from Singapore to New Delhi in the next four hours. From there, an air ambulance will bring him to Guwahati, where the body is expected to arrive by Saturday morning.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns Zubeen Garg’s demise;Calls him Assam’s “dearest son” and “forever favourite rockstar”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep grief over the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, saying his loss is “tragic beyond measure.” In an emotional tribute, the CM said Zubeen’s voice had the power to stir hearts and energise souls, and described him as “a stalwart of Assam’s culture” whose legacy will inspire generations.

Garima Garg to Leave for Singapore After Zubeen's Demise

Guwahati: In a heartbreaking development, Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg has passed away in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU, where doctors had administered CPR, but could not save him.

Family sources said his wife, Garima Garg, returned back from the LGBI airport, since the mortal remains will be flown from Singapore shortly through charter flight.

As the news broke, a massive crowd of fans, friends, and well-wishers gathered outside Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, mourning the loss of the cultural icon.

Zubeen Garg, known for his timeless contributions to Assamese and Indian music, was not only a singer but also an actor, composer, and cultural activist who shaped the identity of an entire generation. His sudden demise has left the Northeast and India’s music fraternity in deep shock.

Political leaders, artists, and fans have poured in condolences, calling his passing an “irreparable loss” to the region’s cultural heritage.

Guwahati: Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is no more.

It is a shocking news that has just been reported from Singapore.

He was battling for life after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The popular singer, who had travelled for a Northeast music festival, reportedly fell into the sea during a dive and had to be rushed to hospital.

Hospital sources said Zubeen was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors were administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him. His condition is being described as extremely critical and following that he succeeded to his injuries.

The sudden turn of events has left fans and admirers across Assam and the Northeast in shock. Social media has been flooded with messages of prayers and solidarity, as millions hope for the singer’s recovery has gone to vain.

Known for his iconic songs and his larger-than-life presence in the cultural life of Assam, Zubeen Garg has been a household name for decades. News of his deteriorating health has cast a pall of gloom across the state.

Authorities in Singapore are yet to issue an official medical bulletin, but sources confirmed that he has breathed his last today afternoon.

Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. His sudden demise has shocked fans and the entire Assamese community, leaving a deep void in India’s music industry.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across Assam, the Northeast, and beyond as people mourn the loss of one of the region’s most loved artists.

