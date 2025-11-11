Breaking: Explosion Near Red Fort in Delhi Kills Eight, Triggers Anti-Terror Probe

New Delhi: The nation capital witnessed chaos and panic on Monday evening after a violent explosion tore through a car near the historic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast, which occurred around 6:50 p.m. at a busy traffic signal close to the Red Fort Metro Station, sent shockwaves through one of the most crowded parts of the capital.

According to police officials, the explosion originated from a small car that was stationary at a red light. Within seconds, flames engulfed nearby vehicles, including multiple cars and auto-rickshaws, as commuters scrambled for safety. Firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after nearly 30 minutes of effort.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos and horror — shattered glass, damaged vehicles, and smoke filling the air. Some described hearing a deafening noise followed by a wave of heat and fire. “It felt like an earthquake. Everything around me shook,” said a shopkeeper from the nearby area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate, but officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, suggesting that terrorism has not been ruled out.

Forensic teams are examining debris from the site to determine the nature of the blast and the type of explosive material used. Investigators are also reviewing over a hundred CCTV recordings from the vicinity to trace the vehicle’s movements and identify any suspects involved.

The explosion prompted an immediate security review across major Indian cities. Police forces in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have been placed on high alert, and additional security has been deployed at airports, metro stations, and public monuments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the victims’ families and assured strict action once the investigation reveals the cause.

The incident, occurring near one of India’s most symbolic monuments, has reignited fears about security lapses in high-traffic heritage zones. As Delhi recovers from the shock, the priority for investigators remains identifying the vehicle’s origin, determining whether an explosive device was planted, and uncovering any potential links to organised groups.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are expected to release more details as forensic analysis progresses.