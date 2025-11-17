BREAKING: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death by Bangladesh Tribunal

Guwahati: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity relating to last year’s student uprising that culminated in the collapse of her government.

The three-member tribunal delivered the verdict following a month-long trial conducted in Hasina’s absence. The 78-year-old Awami League chief has been residing in exile in New Delhi since her ouster on August 5, 2024. She was convicted on three counts: incitement to violence, issuing unlawful orders to kill protesters, and failing to prevent atrocities committed by state forces during the unrest.

According to the judgment, Hasina allegedly delivered incendiary speeches that escalated tensions and encouraged coordinated attacks on unarmed student demonstrators. The tribunal further held that she authorised the use of lethal weapons, including drones and helicopters, in what it characterised as operations aimed at the “extermination” of protesters.

The ICT said the killings, disappearances, torture, and arson attributed to security forces under her administration were “widespread and systematic,” meeting the threshold for crimes against humanity. It also faulted Hasina for not taking action against those responsible within her government.

A United Nations report released in February estimated that up to 1,400 people may have been killed during the uprising, while an adviser to the interim government put the toll at more than 800, with roughly 14,000 injured. Hasina has rejected these figures and has demanded an independent inquiry.

The ruling, which is one of the most consequential in Bangladesh’s recent history, comes just months ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for early February. With the Awami League barred from contesting, political observers fear the verdict could trigger renewed tensions as the country navigates an already fragile transition.