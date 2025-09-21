Top Headlines

Breaking: Shyamkanu Mahanta May Face Arrest Over Zubeen Garg Death Case

Northeast India Festival organiser could be detained in Delhi amid multiple FIRs in Assam linked to singer’s untimely demise
Image of NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta on the left and and late legendary singer Zubeen Garg on the right
Guwahati: Special sources have revealed that Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), could be arrested in Delhi at any moment in connection with the sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Authorities in Assam have received multiple FIRs across several districts, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Sources allege negligence and claims that Mahanta may have prioritized the festival over proper safety measures, with some asserting that Zubeen Garg was “used” to promote the event.

Officials are closely monitoring developments, and Delhi authorities are expected to coordinate with Assam police regarding Mahanta’s potential arrest. Investigations are ongoing, and updates are awaited from law enforcement agencies.

