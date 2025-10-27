Breaking: Veer Lachit Sena Chief Rantu Pani Phukan Arrested During Live Press Conference in Guwahati

Guwahati: Veer Lachit Sena chief Rantu Pani Phukan was arrested during a live press conference in Apollo Grand Hotel at Guwahati around 4 PM today, October 27.

The arrest took place amid the ongoing investigation into the Borbari abduction and extortion case, where eight accused were earlier arrested for allegedly demanding Rs. 15-20 lakh ransom.

Police sources confirmed that Phukan’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the accused, prompting immediate action. He was taken into custody by Dispur Police at the venue and later brought to the Dispur Police Station for further questioning.

Officials said Phukan’s arrest marks a key development in the case linked to suspected extortion activities carried out under the banner of Veer Lachit Sena.