BRICS summit: Guwahati Declaration reaffirms commitment to combat drug trafficking

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BRICS nations today adopted the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen cooperation to prevent and combat illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organized crime.

Concluding the two-day BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati, the grouping nations adopted the Joint Declaration, underscoring the need to enhance the timely exchange of information, intelligence and best practices, consistent with national laws and international obligations. The Declaration also emphasized the promotion of innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to strengthen law enforcement and regulatory efforts against illicit drug trafficking.

The BRICS countries also shared their worries about how drug trafficking is changing, including the rise of synthetic drugs and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), the illegal use of chemicals needed to make drugs, the misuse of new technologies and digital currencies, and how international criminal groups are taking advantage of sea routes and online platforms. The member countries underlined the need to strengthen specialized initiatives for drug demand reduction and promote healthy lifestyles and safeguarding those in vulnerable situations, particularly children and youth, through evidence-based, comprehensive and people-centred approaches.

During the high-level meeting, India called upon BRICS drug law enforcement agencies to build a partnership founded on speed, mutual trust and seamless real-time intelligence sharing that transcends borders and enables decisive action against transnational drug syndicates. Leading the Indian delegation, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, Anurag Garg highlighted that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and a three-year roadmap (2026-2029) based on a network-centric approach. The strategy focuses on dismantling entire criminal networks, preventing drug abuse through mass awareness campaigns and strengthening treatment, de-addiction, and rehabilitation measures.

In his closing remarks, DG NCB highlighted that national anti-drug agencies must create networks to dismantle the transnational drug trafficking networks, which are hyper-connected and jurisdictionless in nature. He called upon the BRICS nations to carry forward the spirit of the Guwahati Declaration and work collectively towards the shared objective of a drug-free world and a safer, healthier global community for generations to come.

During the two-day meeting, the member nations deliberated on the prevailing drug situation in their respective countries and participated in thematic sessions focusing on pressing and emerging global challenges. The discussions included important topics like using digital technology to stop drug smuggling in real-time, fighting drug trafficking on the darknet, addressing the rising danger of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), and strengthening global supply chains to prevent the diversion of precursors and chemical leaks.

India's BRICS chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", and it brought together Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates in the meeting of BRICS heads of anti-drug agencies in Guwahati.

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