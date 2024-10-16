BSF Apprehended Bangladeshis, Rohingyas in Tripura

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops during the past 24 hours apprehended eight Bangladesh nationals and six Rohingyas for their illegal entry into Tripura, officials said here on Tuesday. A BSF spokesman said that on specific information, the border guarding troops of BOP Baithangbari in North Tripura District apprehended six Rohingya illegal Migrants while they were trying to enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. In a Joint operation with sister agencies, BSF troops apprehended a Bangladesh citizen along with an Indian tout at Agartala Railway station while they were trying to board Bengaluru-bound Humsafar Express. (IANS)

