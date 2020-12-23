BSF-BGB DG-level five-day meeting commences in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 51st Director General (DG)-level five day 2 talks between the BSF (Border Security Force) and BGB (Border Guards Bangladesh) commenced here today. On day one, the meeting took place in two phases in which issues regarding development and infrastructure work, sharing of information, joint efforts for effective implementation of the coordinated border-management plan, confidence-building measures and various other border-related issues were discussed and their solutions were also reached.



The BGB delegation comprises 11 members led by Maj. Gen. MdShafeenul Islam, DG BGB entered India through ICP Dawki for the scheduled DG-level talk at Guwahati. Hardeep Singh, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya gave a warm welcome with bouquet to the delegation on their entrance. A guard of honour was also placed as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the BSF.

The BGB delegation took off to Guwahati after paying a small visit at BOP Dawki. On reaching Guwahati, the delegation was given a grand reception with all ceremonious formalities by Rakesh Asthana, DG BSF. The DG BGB expressed a kind salutation in return of the honour.

The process of conducting DG-level talks started in 1975; and since 1993, it became a bi-annual event and is held in both the nations alternatively. The objective of such meetings is to establish a joint mechanism of border management for effective control on border activities and to enhance cooperation to get rid of various unwanted happenings like border smuggling, attacks on border, infiltration among others. It is also a way of presenting ground-level realities and plights of troops on the table to resolved. Agendas for ameliorating the relation between both the forces are also discussed in the meetings, stated a release.

