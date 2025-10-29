BSF on constant watch as Bangladesh leader’s map gift sparks controversy

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid the uproar sparked by Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus after he reportedly presented a gift to a visiting Pakistani general depicting a distorted map that showed Assam and other northeastern states as part of Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has reaffirmed that it is maintaining maximum vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Reacting to the development, BSF Inspector General (Meghalaya Frontier) O.P. Upadhyay said, “So certainly we have taken care of the recent input of yesterday, and we are taking adequate measures accordingly that I cannot disclose right now.”

Reiterating the BSF’s operational readiness, Upadhyay stressed that safeguarding the international border remains the force’s top priority. “You are aware that the Border Security Force is one of the premier border guarding institutions, and we are working 24x7. Security of the border is of paramount importance for us. At all times, my troops remain alert and vigilant and are taking operations and actions to keep the border safe and secure,” he said.

On being asked whether the BSF has enhanced vigilance following the controversy, the IG explained that the force’s border management strategy is an ongoing and evolving process. “It’s a continuous and developmental process. Every day we are trying to introduce new technologies after vulnerability mapping. We are reviewing our security mechanism and trying to fill the gaps. Accordingly, we are taking all steps, including induction of technology, reviewing sensitive patches, and deployment of manpower based on threat perception and available inputs,” he stated.

When pressed on whether any specific directive had been issued by the Centre in light of Yunus’s move, Upadhyay maintained that the BSF does not act on isolated reports. “We cannot take any statement or media report in isolation. As I told you, the security of the border is a continuous process. We cannot lower our guard or allow any laxity in border domination. Every day, we are reviewing and working based on the available inputs,” he asserted.

