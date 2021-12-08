BTC Secretariat takes tough action against latecomers

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr on Tuesday took a tough action against the officers and employees of the Secretariat who came late in their duty. Most of the officers and employees were not allowed to enter the Secretariat complex due to late arrival. The authorities marked the latecomers absent in their attendance registers.

In a sudden move on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC went to BTC Secretariat before 10 am and found that most of the officers and other employees did not reach their tables. He asked the authority concerned not to allow any officer or employee who comes after 10 in their duty. Accordingly, the police officials detailed in front of the entrance gate.

Talking to media persons, the CEM said some of the officers and employees of the BTC Secretariat used to come late to the office and there was no one to take action. He said the Secretariat had lots of official works of 32 lakh population of the BTR. If the public does not find the officers and employees in their respective tables, there would be a problem in the movement of official files and other official procedures; he said, adding that the government has given them a salary to assign their duty and they must work their official duty in time.

Interestingly, many senior officers were also not allowed in the Secretariat due to late arrival in the office.

