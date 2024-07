New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been allocated over Rs 6.21 lakh crore in the Regular Union Budget for the Financial Year (FY) 2024–25. "In the Regular Union Budget of Financial Year (FY) 2024–25, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been allocated Rs 6,21,940.85 crore (approximately), the highest among the Ministries, as per a Ministry of Defence press release. (IANS)

