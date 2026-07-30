CAG Flags ₹11.49-Crore Excess Spending in Assam Tribal Affairs Procurement

Guwahati: The CAG report tabled in the Assam Assembly today has flagged anomalies in the purchase and distribution of items for beneficiaries by the Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plains).

The report stated that the Directorate incurred an avoidable excess expenditure of Rs 11.49 crore in procuring pressure cookers, gas stoves and battery-operated sprayers for ST and OBC beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. This was due to procurement at rates exceeding the MRP, in contravention of financial prudence and statutory procurement norms.

The report also said that, in between 2019 and 2021, the Directorate bought 66,715 pressure cookers and an equal number of gas stoves and 2,195 sprayers. All the items were procured at above-MRP rates, as a result of which an excess payment of Rs 11.49 crore was made. That, the department allowed procurement at rates inconsistent with the MRP norms and in contravention to statutory pricing provisions. "This reflects systematic deficiencies in procurement, planning, internal control, and financial accountability," the report stated.

The CAG report further said that the Directorate also purchased 291 tractor-operated mini rice mills and 378 paddy thrashers, incurring an expenditure of Rs 91 crore, for distribution to beneficiaries. Scrutiny of the records of the Directorate revealed that, out of 922 units of the items received from suppliers, only 490 items were distributed and 432 items were not distributed (until September 2024) to the beneficiaries. "It was evident that, after the lapse of almost 4 years from the date of supply orders, 21% to 100% of the items, against which payment was already made, were yet to be distributed, which shows that the department procured the items without assessing the actual need for these and the demand by the intended beneficiaries. This resulted in irregular expenditure of Rs 9.92 crore," the report said.

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