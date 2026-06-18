Cardiologists: Everyday mistakes silently raise risk of a heart attack

Ghaziabad: Heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases are increasingly affecting younger adults, with cardiologists reporting a worrying rise in serious heart conditions among people in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s. Medical experts attribute this trend to sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, unhealthy dietary habits, poor sleep patterns, and a lack of routine health monitoring.

According to cardiologists, modern work culture and changing lifestyles are exposing younger generations to risk factors that were once more common among older adults. Dr Abhishek Singh, Consultant Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, said chronic stress plays a significant role in damaging heart health.

“Stress is not just an emotional issue; it directly affects the heart,” he explained. Persistent stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which elevate blood pressure and heart rate. Over time, this can damage blood vessels, promote inflammation, and increase the likelihood of hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes.

Doctors also expressed concern over the growing consumption of energy drinks and excessive caffeine among young professionals. While moderate coffee intake is generally considered safe, beverages loaded with caffeine, sugar, and stimulants can increase heart rate and blood pressure and may even trigger abnormal heart rhythms.

Dr G Dimpu Edwin Jonathan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, highlighted that physical inactivity remains one of the biggest contributors to cardiovascular disease. Long hours spent sitting at desks, commuting, or using electronic devices reduce calorie expenditure and increase the risk of obesity, hypertension, and poor circulation.

He also warned against diets rich in processed foods, sugary beverages, excessive salt, and unhealthy fats. Such eating habits gradually increase cholesterol levels and damage blood vessels, significantly raising the risk of heart disease. Smoking and even regular exposure to secondhand smoke further aggravate cardiovascular risks by damaging arterial linings.

Sleep deprivation has emerged as another major concern. According to experts, adults require seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night for proper cardiovascular recovery. Insufficient sleep disrupts hormone regulation, affects blood pressure control, and increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Cardiologists also cautioned against extreme dieting and frequent meal skipping. Restrictive diets may deprive the body of essential nutrients necessary for healthy heart function and can lead to blood sugar fluctuations, electrolyte imbalances, and irregular heart rhythms.

Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, Consultant Cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, noted that many young people mistakenly believe heart disease is only a concern for older adults. He advised individuals to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as chest discomfort, unexplained breathlessness, palpitations, dizziness, fainting, excessive fatigue, or swelling in the legs and ankles.

Experts stressed the importance of regular health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar checks, even for apparently healthy adults. Early detection of silent risk factors can significantly reduce the chances of serious cardiovascular complications.

Doctors recommend adopting sustainable lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption, and maintaining strong social connections. They emphasized that small, consistent improvements in daily habits can go a long way in protecting heart health and reducing the risk of heart attacks among young adults. (Agencies)

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