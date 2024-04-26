Cash and contraband worth Rs 175.9 crore seized in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: So far, various agencies engaged in monitoring election expenditure have seized different items worth Rs 175.9 crore, including cash, in Assam. The agencies have been monitoring the misuse of wealth in the Lok Sabha election so that political parties and candidates cannot influence the voters.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Anurag Goel, seizures of cash to the tune of Rs 16.6 crore, liquor worth Rs 26.5 crore (8.26 lakh litres), narcotics worth Rs 105.5 crore, and precious metals worth Rs 28.1 crore have been made in the run-up to the election until 9 a.m. on April 25. The total value of the seized items has been estimated at Rs 175.9 crore.

The seizures have routinely been made as part of the election expenditure monitoring by flying squads, static surveillance teams, quick response teams, and during inter-state and intra-state ‘naka’ checking.

According to information from the CEO, so far, 29 illegal weapons, 72 cartridges, and explosives have been seized. Also, non-bailable warrants have been executed by the Assam Police against 1,061 people. However, no major poll-related incidents were reported, barring 10 minor incidents. 141 cases of violations of the model code of conduct were received by the election department, and 136 such cases were already disposed of, the CEO said.

It was also reported that, so far, 15,207 licensed arms have been deposited before the police on account of the Lok Sabha election in the state.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024: Second phase polling today in Assam (sentinelassam.com)