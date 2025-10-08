CBI Arrests Two CGST Officers in Mumbai for Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe To Clear GST Registration

Guwahati: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Santacruz Division, Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant.
According to officials, the CBI registered a case on October 7, 2025, following allegations that the accused officers had demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a favourable report and facilitating the GST registration of a private textile trading firm. The firm had applied online for registration on September 24, 2025.
It was further alleged that during an inspection on October 3, 2025, the Inspector demanded the bribe for himself and his superior, warning that the registration certificate would not be approved without payment.
Acting swiftly, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended both officers red-handed while accepting the bribe at the CGST West Mumbai Office on October 7, 2025. Subsequent searches were carried out at the residences and offices of the accused.
The arrested officers will be produced before the competent court in Mumbai later today. CBI officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover any additional links or evidence in the case.