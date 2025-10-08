CBI Arrests Two CGST Officers in Mumbai for Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe To Clear GST Registration

It was further alleged that during an inspection on October 3, 2025, the Inspector demanded the bribe for himself and his superior, warning that the registration certificate would not be approved without payment.



Acting swiftly, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended both officers red-handed while accepting the bribe at the CGST West Mumbai Office on October 7, 2025. Subsequent searches were carried out at the residences and offices of the accused.

The arrested officers will be produced before the competent court in Mumbai later today. CBI officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover any additional links or evidence in the case.