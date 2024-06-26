CBI registers case against 4 in Assam Gramin Vikash Bank scam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, including three then assistant managers and one the then office assistant (multi-purpose), all working in Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB), Madhapur branch, Jorhat, on the allegations of entering a criminal conspiracy among themselves and unknown others for fraudulently causing loss to the bank.

The four accused are Prasanta Borah, the then assistant manager, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Madhapur Branch, Jorhat; Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, the then assistant manager, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Madhapur branch, Jorhat; Sohan Dutta, the then assistant manager, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Madhapur branch, Jorhat; and Satyajit Chaliha, the then office assistant (multi-purpose), Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Madhapur branch, Jorhat.

In pursuance of the said conspiracy, it has been alleged that the accused dishonestly and fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed amounts in fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts and transferred the proceeds of the same to the savings bank accounts of one of the accused, the then assistant managers, and other bank accounts. The accused, thereby, caused an alleged wrongful loss to the bank of Rs. 8,28,42,900 and a corresponding gain to themselves.

The CBI conducted searches at seven places in Assam, including the residential and official premises of the accused at Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh, and one place in West Bengal, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The investigation is going on.

