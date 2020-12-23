CBSE board exams will not start in February: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

NEW DELHI: Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts examinations for classes 10 and 12 starting in February, but the board examinations in 2021 would be delayed.



According to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, there is no proposal to conduct board examinations in February 2021. Along with this the Union Ministry of Education has clarified that other procedures related to the board examinations will also be given additional time.

Giving information about the upcoming board examinations on Tuesday, Nishank said, "The process of board examinations will no longer be started in January-February this time". Usually the board examinations start from the last week of February. There are also various practical examinations conducted during January every year.

In the 22nd edition of 'Shiksha Samvad', the Education Minister on Tuesday in a live interaction with teachers held extensive discussions on online education, board exams, entrance tests, evaluation process, teacher training and other education-related issues.

Thousands of teachers from across the country took part in the 'Shiksha Samvad' and raised many questions about various education-related issues. The Minister addressed all their apprehensions and concerns.

The CBSE board exams would not be held online in 2021 and the students will be writing the exams with pen and paper as in the past. The CBSE officials have clarified that there is no proposal to conduct the board examinations online. However, the exam dates have not been decided yet.

Many parents have demanded that the dates of the board exams be extended by nearly three months and have sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Education on this.

On the subject of a dialogue with the teachers, Nishank said, "I have always been keen to interact with teachers, understand their hopes and aspirations and work accordingly. When I speak of teachers, it reminds me of my early days as a teacher." (IANS)

