CBSE chief and secretary transferred; probe into OSM service ordered

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and constituted a one-member inquiry committee to examine issues related to the procurement of services for the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, will lead the inquiry committee, as stated in an official order.

The CBSE has assigned the committee to investigate the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System. The chairperson has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices, as required for the inquiry.

The Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the committee. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

Cybersecurity agencies in India, like the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), are closely watching cyberattacks aimed at the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) re-evaluation portal, and those responsible will face serious penalties, according to sources from the education ministry.

This comes at a time when the CBSE continues to face mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and OSM discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets.

CBSE launched a portal to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider. On Sunday, the board said it had deployed a team of cybersecurity experts from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to strengthen the platform’s security infrastructure.

The portal will remain until midnight on June 6, 2026. CBSE has fixed the fee structure at Rs 100 per answer book for verification of issues in scanned copies and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation of answers. The payment of fees will be accepted only through online modes, including UPI, credit card, debit card, or net banking, ensuring a fully digital and streamlined process.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports Chairman Digvijaya Singh said the panel would consider concerns raised by students regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after hearing a presentation by class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant.

The committee is currently examining the implementation of the OSM system in CBSE Class 12 examinations, along with the concerns related to evaluation practices and transparency in the assessment.

Speaking to reporters after the committee meeting, Singh confirmed that Sidhant made a presentation before the panel and that the committee would deliberate on the issues raised, as well as the responses submitted by the CBSE. (ANI)

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