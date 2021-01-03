CDS General Bipin Rawat visits Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat visited the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh on his visit to the State on Saturday.



The Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the Operational Situation by Lieutenant General R.P. Kalita GOC Spear Corps as well as other military Commanders. He also visited that the forward outpost in Subansiri Valley and interacted with soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Chief of Defence Staff was given a first-hand account of the Operational Preparedness and morale of troops deployed in the forward areas in harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions, stated a release.

