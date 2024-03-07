Central dearness allowance (DA) hiked to 50%

New Delhi: The Central government is likely to announce a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees this month to compensate them for inflation.

At present, the DA for Central government staff and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners is fixed at 46 per cent, which is likely to go up to 50 per cent.

According to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, once the DA reaches 50 per cent, there will also be an increase in the house rent allowance, children’s education allowance, transport allowance etc. due to the Central government staff, which will further raise their take-home pay packet.

When implemented, the increase in DA and DR will be effective from January 1, 2024, as a result of which the government staff and pensioners will also get arrears for the previous months. (IANS)

Also Read: 5 per cent additional dearness allowance (DA) announced in Tripura